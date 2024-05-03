"Commission will try to help deserving candidates": Bengal SSC chief as teachers who lost job protest

In a recent ruling by the Calcutta High Court, around 1,000 young teachers, who were rendered jobless staged a demonstration outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) office in Kolkata. This was today, Friday, May 3 as stated in a report by PTI.

The teachers mentioned that they were part of the 26,000 candidates who appeared for the SSC 2016 test, a recruitment process deemed null and void by the high court in its recent verdict.

Police personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Bidhannagar police commissioner intervened, halting the demonstrators near the commission's head office at Karunamoyee.

Approximately, 100 protesters were briefly detained for obstructing the road, a police official said.

SSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumder told PTI that he met about 10 representatives from the protesters, explaining the legal constraints faced by the commission.

"I have told them we are sympathetic to the deserving candidates. The commission will certainly do whatever is possible, as per the legal framework, to help them," he said.

Responding to queries regarding demands for the release of answer sheets in the public domain, Majumder clarified that the commission couldn't even disclose candidates' results, as the entire issue was sub-judice.