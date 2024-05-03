Bengal teacher recruitment scam case: Those who lost jobs clash with police

Hundreds who were rendered jobless by the teacher recruitment scam case clashed with police today, Friday, May 3. This was in the Salt Lake area during their demonstration to seek justice, stated a report by PTI.

Those who lost jobs assembled at the busy Karunamoyee crossing in Salt Lake and were prevented by the police from moving further.

The protesting job losers also tried to break down the barricades set up by the police.

In another instance...

"BJP will support such honest candidates and will provide them legal help and will fight for them. This is Modi's guarantee," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, Friday, May 3, while addressing an election rally at Bardhaman-Durgapur.

Further, Modi's remarks came a week after the Calcutta High Court declared the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as "null and void", ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through it.

The Calcutta High Court recently cancelled the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test 2016 in government-sponsored and -aided schools rendering around 26,000 people jobless.

Following the court order, ultimately 26,000 people lost their jobs.