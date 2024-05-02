Village heads accountable if child marriages are solemnised: Rajasthan HC

The Rajasthan High Court (HC) has directed the state government to ensure that no child marriage takes place in the state. Further, HC mentioned that village heads and panchayat members will be held accountable if they are solemnised.

Many child marriages are solemnised at the Akshay Tritiya festival on May 10, hence, the court's order came out yesterday, Wednesday, May 1.

The division bench of the court, noted, that despite the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 being in force, child marriages are still taking place in the state. This was while hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), regarding the court's intervention to prevent child marriages.

In addition, the court said that, even though there is a reduction in the number of child marriages owing to efforts put in by the authorities, a lot still needs to be done.

RP Singh, counsel for the petitioners, said a list was also provided to the court, wherein, details of child marriages scheduled in the state around Akshay Tritiya was given.

"As per Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Rules 1996, a duty is cast upon the sarpanch to restrict child marriages. Thus, as an interim measure, we would direct the state to call for the report concerning the investigation done to prevent child marriages, which have taken place in the state and also to keep a hawk-eye on the list which has been annexed with the public interest litigation," the court said.