TN private colleges demand 25% fee hike: Representation to meet fee fixation committee on May 6

The Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu is set to meet the state's committee for fixation of fees for self-financing professional colleges on May 6, to discuss their demand for hiking tuition fees by 25%, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The consortium claims that in the last seven years, there has been no fee hike due to which the majority of private engineering colleges in the state have sustained severe losses.

P Selvaraj, secretary of the consortium, said that the COVID-19 pandemic was a tough time for private engineering colleges. They had to upgrade infrastructure and spend on installation of computers, software to make learning from their homes a hassle-free affair for students.

Additionally, many private colleges reported a drop in enrollment since the pandemic due to which their incomes have been affected.

"With low enrollment, no fee hike in years, the colleges are struggling to manage their expenses. We have appealed before the state committee to allow us to hike the fees of both management and government quota seats by 25%. We are set to meet with the committee on May 6 to discuss the matter," he said.

The principal of a private engineering college noted, "We need to urgently revise the fees to ensure quality education to the students. Autonomous colleges and universities are utilising this opportunity to attract more students by promising better facilities as they have financial autonomy."

The Tamil Nadu government based on the Supreme Court's direction has constituted the committee for fixation of fee for self -financing professional colleges, headed by Justice R Pongiappan.