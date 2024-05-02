NEET UG 2024: Admit cards OUT. Follow these steps to download them

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET - UG) 2024. Aspirants can now download their admit card from the official website — exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

It may be noted that the NEET UG 2024 entrance test is scheduled to be held on May 5 this year. It will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The exam will be held in a total of 571 cities across India along with 14 countries outside the country in pen and paper mode.

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil will be the languages the exam will be conducted in.

Steps to check the NEET 2024 admit card:

1) Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in from any browser

2) After landing on the homepage, click on the 'admit card download' tab

3) Next, fill in the credentials such as application number and date of birth

4) You will be logged in after filling in the required credentials

5) You will be able to check the admit card online after the above step

6) Now, you can download the admit card

7) Take a printout of the same for future purposes

This year, a total number of 23,81,833 students have registered for the NEET UG 2024 examination. The test duration will be three hours and 20 minutes.