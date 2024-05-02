NEET SS exam in January 2025? Learn more here!

It is being claimed that the National Board of Examination (NBE) will be conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance test for admission to the Super Speciality (NEET SS) exam 2024 in January 2025.



Dr Rohan Krishnan, an orthopaedic surgeon, Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) India and also a medico-social activist, informed about the examination date on social media platform X via a post.

Following this, when EdexLive tried to contact Dr Krishnan, he said that this information has been shared by an official of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

However, no official clarification has been made by the National Board of Examination yet.

It may be recalled that a response to a Right to Information (RTI) plea filed by activist Dr Vivek Pandey seeking information regarding the preponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 revealed information about NEET SS as well.

The RTI revealed that the NEET Super Specialty (SS) exam for the academic year 2024 may not be conducted this year.