Minor girl allegedly attacked by blade in Delhi school, parents demand strict action

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by her classmate with a blade in the Gulabi Bagh area and she has received 17 stitches on her face. Her family is demanding strict action against the students involved in the incident. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The matter came to light, yesterday, May 1, when the Delhi police took suo moto cognisance of the purported video that surfaced online and launched an investigation. The video showed a girl with serious injuries on her face.

"Initially, we got to know that a scuffle broke out between a few girls of a government school outside of the school premises and one of them hit another girl with some sharp edge thing," a senior police officer had said earlier.

The victim informed the police that on April 29, she along with her classmates were having lunch at around 11.20 am when a few girls snatched her friend's tiffin and fled.

"My friend asked them to return her it, but they started abusing us," she said.

The victim further said that while trying to pacify the situation, a verbal spat ensued between them and her classmate attacked her with a blade.



Meanwhile, the victim's family alleged that after the incident, no one from the school helped her.

"My daughter received 17 stitches on her face. Her health condition is still serious. After the attack, no one even helped her to take her to hospital," the victim's mother alleged.

"My sister who received injury on her face is a student of Class IX. When a fight broke out between her friends, she was trying to pacify everyone. But she was attacked. Police must take strict action against them," the victim's elder sister said.