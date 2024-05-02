Kerala CM directs closure of educational institutions owing to heatwave

Today, Thursday, May 2, the Kerala Chief Minister (CM), Pinarayi Vijayan, held a meeting to assess the possibilities of heatwaves in the state and issued several instructions including the closure of educational institutions until May 6. This was stated in a report by PTI.

In an online meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority that was attended by District Collectors, the CM also issued directions concerning the monsoon season, according to an official statement.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kozhikode districts due to an anticipated heatwave, Vijayan urged residents to refrain from direct sunlight exposure between 11 am and 3 pm on Thursday and Friday (May 2 and 3).

He directed that those working during these hours, like construction workers, farmers, hawkers and so on, should adjust their work timings accordingly, and holiday classes should be avoided between 11 am to 3 pm.

Moreover, daytime parades and drills should not be held at training centres of police, fire brigade and other forces, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In line with IMD, maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 40 degrees Celsius in Palakkad; around 39 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode; about 38 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Kannur; and around 37 degrees Celsius in the remaining districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod from today, May 2 till May 6.

Local self-government bodies should start pre-monsoon cleaning on an urgent basis to clear blockages of drains, culverts, and small canals before the onset of the rains, directed the CM.

Furthermore, the CMO statement said that other directions such as, not allowing garbage to pile up, ensuring mosquito control, preparing buildings to be used as relief camps, releasing excess water from rivers and so on were directions issued by the CM in the meeting.