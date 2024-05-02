Bengaluru: Engineering student attempts to open emergency door on board Indigo flight; arrested

An engineering student was booked by the Bengaluru airport police for trying to open the emergency door of an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru while it was mid-air. This happened on Monday, April 29, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

After the FIR was booked, Koushik Karan, a 22-year-old native of Bankura in West Bengal, was arrested on Wednesday, May 1, and later released on station bail.

The flight with the number 6E-6314 had taken off on April 29 from Kolkata at 8.15 pm and was scheduled to reach Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport by 10.30 pm.

"Karan was assigned seat no 18E, but he opted to occupy seat no 18F where the emergency exit door is positioned. He removed the flap cover on the handle from the starboard side (right side) of the emergency door when the aircraft was nearing Bengaluru airport," said a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) source.

The crew on board who noticed this prevented Karan from opening the door.

The source added, "The pilot declared him unruly and handed him over to IndiGo security staff and the CISF on arrival at Bengaluru. The airlines staff handed him over to KIA police on Tuesday (April 30) at 12.33 am."

It was an IndiGo staffer, Mohammed Umar, who filed a complaint with KIA by Tuesday afternoon, April 30.

Police have booked an FIR under section 336 of IPC 1860 that deals with rash or negligent acts that endanger life or the personal safety of others. It invites a punishment of imprisonment for three months or Rs 250 fine or both.