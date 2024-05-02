About 90% of 1,240 ragging cases were resolved in one year: UGC Chief

As many as 1,240 ragging incidents were reported in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) over the last year, of which, 1,113 cases, or 89.76% cases, have been resolved by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Most of the ragging incidents — over 82% — were reported by males from January 1, 2023, to April 28 this year, the UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Kumar said the nearly 90% of ragging cases that were resolved highlight the commitment of the UGC and the institutions to promptly address ragging complaints and help provide students with a safe learning environment for all students in universities and colleges across India.

More statistics

Currently, 127 active complaints, or 10.24%, are still pending, and the UGC plans to resolve them soon.

According to data, 82.18% male, 17.74% female, and 0.08% transgender people reported ragging incidents.

These complaints were reported in the dedicated toll-free anti-ragging helpline number (1800-180-5522) and also at the anti-ragging cell at the UGC.

The round-the-clock helpline was set up following the directive of the Supreme Court in 2009.

Recently, the UGC asked the states to establish district-level panels to curb the menace of ragging in HEIs in compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court in its judgment in 2009.

These committees include various stakeholders, including the district collector/district magistrate, head of the university, superintendent of police, additional district magistrate, representative of local media, student organisations, and others.

The idea behind these district committees is to proactively prevent ragging incidents and ensure swift action when complaints arise.

“Bringing together diverse stakeholders will help create better communication and coordinated efforts between educational institutions, law enforcement agencies, and anti-ragging squads,” Kumar said.

Where can one complaint and what happens next

Apart from the helpline number, students can also register their complaints anonymously through UGC’s secure portal: www.antiragging.in.

Students can also email UGC helpline@antiragging.in.

The UGC monitors social media platforms and news reports for potential ragging incidents and takes suo moto action too.

Once a complaint is registered, a student receives a unique ID to track the case. The complaint is also forwarded to the heads of the institutions and the police for immediate investigation.

The helpline also stays involved throughout and ensures that a thorough investigation is carried out. The reports are shared with the complainant, whose identity is not revealed, and if needed, the UGC can also launch reinvestigation.