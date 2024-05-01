USA: Police clear Pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia; Brown reaches agreement with protesters

The pro-Palestinian demonstration that paralysed Columbia University came to a dramatic end when police entered a building that protesters had taken over and made multiple arrests, states an AP report. Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, clashes occurred at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

According to AP, the New York City police entered Columbia's campus after the university requested assistance. The officers cleared a tent encampment on the school's grounds, as well as Hamilton Hall, where they used a ladder to climb through a second-floor window. The protesters had occupied the hall for about 20 hours, calling on the Ivy League university to cease doing business with Israel or companies that support the war in Gaza.

On the other side of the country, clashes broke out early Wednesday, May 1, between duelling groups at UCLA.

Hamilton Hall occupied

“After the university learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalised, and blockaded, we were left with no choice,” the school said. “The decision to reach out to the NYPD (New York Police Department) was in response to the actions of the protesters, not the cause they are championing. We have made it clear that the life of campus cannot be endlessly interrupted by protesters who violate the rules and the law.”

According to police spokesman Carlos Nieves, there were no immediate reports of injuries. Despite an earlier ultimatum to abandon the encampment or face suspension, protesters continued to gather, leading to arrests. Meanwhile, other universities were also taking steps to end demonstrations that were initially inspired by Columbia, states AP.

Fabien Lugo, a first-year accounting student who said he was not involved in the protests, said that he opposed the university's decision to call in police.

“This is too intense,” he said. “It feels like more of an escalation than a de-escalation.”

Clashes break out at UCLA

Meanwhile, violence broke out at UCLA overnight between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters, and police in riot gear arrived but did not immediately intervene.

The clashes took place just outside a tent encampment, where pro-Palestinian protesters had set up barricades and plywood for protection. Counter-protesters tried to remove the barricades, leading to tensions between the two groups. Following these clashes, security was tightened at the campus due to physical altercations between factions of protesters.

Police have swept through other campuses across the US over the last two weeks, leading to confrontations and more than 1,000 arrests.

In rarer instances, university officials and protest leaders struck agreements to restrict the disruption to campus life and upcoming commencement ceremonies.

Outside the main gate of The City College of New York, protesters were engaged in a tense standoff with the police. This occurred just a few blocks away from Columbia University.

Videos posted on social media by news reporters on the scene late Tuesday showed officers pushing a few people to the ground and shoving others as they cleared people from the street and sidewalks.

Brown University

Brown University, another member of the Ivy League, reached an agreement Tuesday with protesters on its Rhode Island campus. The demonstrators agreed to shut down their encampment on the condition that administrators would vote on the possibility of divestment from Israel in October, reports AP.

The compromise appeared to mark the first time a US college has agreed to vote on divestment in the wake of the protests.

Columbia's police action happened on the 56th anniversary of an event where students protested racism and the Vietnam War by occupying Hamilton Hall at Columbia University.

On Tuesday, the police department announced that they would not enter the college premises without a request from the administration or in case of an emergency. However, now they have decided to be present on the grounds until May 17, which marks the end of the university's commencement events.

President Joe Biden believes students occupying an academic building is “absolutely the wrong approach”, said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.