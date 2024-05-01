TS SSC Board exam results: Students of Sri Chaitanya Schools shine bright

Students of Sri Chaitanya Schools have once again demonstrated their academic excellence by securing remarkable results in the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) Class X examinations for the academic year 2023-24, stated a press release from the institute.

With a stunning 1,402 students secured a perfect 10/10 Grade Point Average (GPA), Sri Chaitanya has set a new benchmark in academic achievement. This remarkable feat is further complemented by the outstanding performance of 2,803 students who secured 9.8 GPA and above, 5207 students who secured 9.5 GPA and above and 8,216 students who secured 9.0 GPA and above.

The school's overall GPA stands at an impressive 9.2, with an overall pass percentage of 99.2%. Notably, 84 branches of Sri Chaitanya have achieved a 100% pass rate, showcasing the institution's commitment to holistic education. Additionally, 17,913 students have secured A Grades in both Math and Science, highlighting the school's focus on strong foundational skills in these crucial subjects.

"Sri Chaitanya's exceptional results, with 1,402 students securing a perfect 10 GPA, are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing quality education and empowering students to reach their full potential," remarked Seema, Director of Sri Chaitanya Schools.

"These results far surpass those of any other educational institution in the state, further solidifying our position as the premier educational provider in Telangana," says the director.

The school's success can be attributed to its multifaceted approach, which emphasises personalised attention to each student, research-oriented teaching methodologies, robust academic programmes like C-IPL, IPL, MPL, ICON, C-Batch, Medicon, and Techno, a micro-level teaching system and a dedicated team of teachers.

"We are incredibly proud of our students, parents, and teachers for their unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence," added Seema. She also recalled on this occasion that the students of Sri Chaitanya Schools have secured the first ranks in the All-India Open Category in the Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) Main, Advanced and NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) in 2023