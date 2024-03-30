Visakhapatnam: Girl student dies by suicide after facing sexual harassment by professor

A girl student reportedly died by suicide, on Friday, March 29, by jumping from a college building in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, following alleged sexual harassment. The death of the student created a flutter in the city, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The girl was pursuing her diploma first year in college.

CCTV footage of the deceased shows her climbing the staircase multiple times. Police believe she might have come under mental conflict before taking the extreme step.

The police said that they are yet to establish the reason behind the suicide. A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress. The police have sent the body to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem.

“After a thorough probe, the facts will come out,” police said.

Meanwhile, in a WhatsApp message she purportedly sent to her parents and sister before her death, she said she was forced to take the extreme step as one of the faculty members was harassing her sexually, TNIE added.

He reportedly even threatened to post her nude photos on social media if she informed the police, she said and added she had no alternative except to resort to the extreme step.

Meanwhile, Sakala Janula Sangham leaders blamed the college management and demanded stringent action against those responsible.