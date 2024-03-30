Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl with intellectual disability allegedly raped by youth

A 14-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped in Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, by a youth, police said today, Saturday, March 30.
Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Aditya Bansal said that in the complaint given to the police by the girl's family, it was alleged that the accused, who also belongs to the same village, took her to a nearby field on Friday, March 29, in a village under the Titawi police station area, where she was raped, reported PTI.
On the basis of the complaint, police have registered a case against accused Sachin under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act. He was arrested today, Saturday, March 30.
The girl has been sent for medical examination, Bansal added.
A similar incident had come forward Muzzafarnagar last week also when a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man who also posted the video of the act online.
According to the complaint filed by the girl's family, the accused Waseem raped the 16-year-old and threatened the girl that he would share the video on social media if she informed anyone about the incident.
The police filed an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 376 and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, however, the accused is still on the run.