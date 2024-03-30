UP: 17-year-old stabbed to death by group of youth in Saharanpur

A teenager was stabbed to death on Friday night, March 29, in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur after an argument with a group of youth, police informed today, Saturday, March 30.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI that 17-year-old Adnan, had an argument with a few youngsters on Friday evening, March 29, in Danish Colony on Behat Road, Saharanpur, but locals mediated. The issue was resolved and everyone departed.

However later in the night, after the iftar, Adnan came out of his house and an argument happened again with the same group, Manglik said, adding that this time, he was attacked with knives.

The family took Adnan to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, he said.

Adnan's mother Saira has filed a case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) at Dehat Kotwali police station. In the FIR, Chand, Amir, Irshad, Anas and Jamil from the same locality were named by the deceased’s mother, PTI further added.

Police are investigating the matter and the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem, Manglik added.

The reason behind the clash between the deceased and the group is not yet known to the police. Further information regarding the case is awaited.