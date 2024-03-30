UGC cautions students to select correct online learning programmmes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned students to select suitable courses and programmes before joining any higher education university offering open, online, and distance education.

UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar requested students to consider seven parameters before joining any Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or Online Learning programmes (OLP).

The UGC chief posted on X, formerly Twitter, a ready reference for students before enrolling in these online learning modes. He said students should ensure the approval/ recognition status of the higher educational institution (HEIs) and programme.

Students were asked to check on the HEIs website that they are recognised and entitled to offer ODL and online programmes. All HEIs must upload their application details (submitted to UGC), including affidavits, statutory body approval, and regulatory authority approval, he said.

The UGC chief also said the students should check that the HEIs are not debarred or put under the 'no admission category.'

UGC has debarred three colleges and universities from offering ODL courses for the February 2024 academic session. They are:

- Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Maharashtra

- Sri Venkateswara University, Andhra Pradesh

- Periyar University, Tamil Nadu

Students should also ensure that the programme's nomenclature, duration, and entry qualification adhere to UGC notification on the specification of degrees, 2014, and its subsequent amendments.

Aspirants were also cautioned to ensure that the discipline is not under the prohibited programmes under ODL/Online mode. UGC has prohibited some courses, which include Engineering, Medical, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, and other Para-medical disciplines.

Apart from the 17 programmes, UGC has also said that MPhil and PhD programmes in all disciplines through open and distance learning and online modes are also prohibited.

Prof Kumar also cautioned students to ensure that all activities of the HEIs, including admission, counselling sessions, contact programmes, programme delivery, and examinations, are conducted by the HEIs strictly within the territorial jurisdiction of the HEIs for ODL programmes.

Finally, students were asked to ensure that the course or programme is not offered under franchising mode.

"Degrees recognised by the Distance Education Bureau of UGC at undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PG diploma levels are equivalent to those offered in conventional mode," the UGC chief said.