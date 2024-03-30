Kerala court acquits 3 RSS workers in 2017 Madrassa teacher murder case

A court in Kasaragod, Kerala, today, Saturday, March 30, acquitted three RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) activists in a case relating to the murder of a Madrassa teacher inside a mosque in the district in 2017.
Kasaragod Principal Sessions court judge KK Balakrishnan acquitted the three accused in the case, seven years after the incident took place, reported PTI.
All of the three accused — S Ajesh, Nidhin and Akhilesh — belong to Kasaragod, Kerala.
The detailed verdict of the case is yet to come out.
Thirty-four-year old Mohammed Riyas Maulavi, a muezzin (person who proclaims the Islamic call to prayer) and madrassa teacher from nearby Choori was found murdered in his room in the mosque on March 20, 2017.
His throat was allegedly slit by a gang which had entered the compound of Muhayuddin Juma masjid of Choori, added PTI.
Police sources said that Riyas was murdered after a clash between youths belonging to different communities even though the madrasa teacher was not involved in it.
Police had arrested the trio under Sections 449 (house trespass), 302 (murder), 153A (promoting enmity on ground of religion), 295 (defiling place of worship), 201 (destruction of evidence) r/w 34 (common intention) IPC.