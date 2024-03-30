IIT Kanpur launches start-up cohorts to drive cybersecurity innovation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched start-up cohorts III, IV, and V, they announced at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, to drive cybersecurity innovation and foster entrepreneurship.

C3iHub, a National Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) for Advanced Cybersecurity at IIT Kanpur, presented 19 start-ups in the Startup Incubation Programme, specialising in specific cybersecurity areas including application security, integrated Security Operation Centre (SOC) solutions, cyber forensics, blockchain technology, UAV security, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and cyber insurance, said a report by ANI.

Under the flagship programme of the Startup Incubation Programme, C3iHub has provided support to fifty start-ups across five cohorts that are actively engaged in critical cybersecurity domains.

C3iHub provides a seed grant of Rs 10 lakh to incubated start-ups and offers a monthly salary of Rs 50,000 for one founder over two years, resulting in an initial investment of Rs 22 lakh. The organisation aims for at least a 20 per cent success rate among start-ups after the two-year incubation period. As these start-ups mature, C3iHub facilitates connections with investors and corporations to aid them in raising capital, fostering the development of a resilient digital infrastructure for India.

Prof Manindra Agrawal, Project Director at C3iHub, while welcoming the August gathering, said, "Today marks a significant milestone for C3iHub. With the launch of these start-ups, we have crossed fifty start-ups in cybersecurity incubated at C3iHub. It signifies the vibrant potential of our ecosystem to innovate and lead in the face of global cybersecurity."

In addition to hosting the launch event, C3iHub presented an exhibition wherein several C3iHub developers as well as C3iHub top-performing start-ups displayed their technologies like Authentication, Deception Technology, Anti-Drone Technology, Cloud Security, Hardware Security, Blockchain Technology, ANI added.