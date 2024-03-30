Congress will take concrete steps to increase employment opportunities: Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said today, Saturday, March 30, that the party will usher in a Rozgar Kranti by taking concrete steps to increase employment opportunities and enable entrepreneurship, if voted back to power.

Kharge said the Congress guarantees that the future of youth will turn from bleak to bright and reiterated the Yuva Nyay guarantees which the party would implement, reported PTI.

In a post on social media platform X, he said, "The Congress party will usher in a 'Rozgar Kranti (employment revolution)' through Yuva Nyay guarantee! We will take concrete measures to increase employment opportunities, enable entrepreneurship and realise the dreams and aspirations of our youth.”

Kharge listed the guarantees given by his party under its Yuva Nyay pitch.

Under the Bharti Bharosa guarantee, the Congress chief said, his party would provide 30 lakh new Union government jobs, according to a jobs calendar.

As part ofPehli Naukri Pakki, the party will provide one year Right to Apprenticeship for all educated youth, at Rs 1 lakh per year, Kharge said.

He said that under the Paper Leak se Mukti guarantee, the party will provide a law to completely end all paper leaks.

The party has also promised better working conditions and social security for gig workers and a Rs 5,000 crore startup fund for the youth, PTI added.

The Congress has pitched its Lok Sabha polls on 25 guarantees under five Nyays — Nari Nyay, Yuva Nyay, Shramik Nyay, Kisaan Nyay and Hissedari Nyay.