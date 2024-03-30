Coimbatore school approaches Madras HC over FIR for taking students to PM Modi's roadshow

A school in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, which is facing a police case for taking students in school uniform to the recent roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approached the Madras High Court (HC) with a petition seeking to quash the FIR registered by the police, reported The New Indian Express.

The headmistress of the school, S Pukal Vadivu, filed the petition alleging the complaint against the school is 'absolutely false' and was filed with a 'vindictive attitude' just to harass the school management.

The Sai Baba Colony police had registered the FIR on March 19 under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 against the headmistress based on a complaint lodged by the district child protection officer.

The headmistress said the allegation of forcing students to attend the prime minister's roadshow is absolutely false, untrue and mischievous, added TNIE.

The school authorities are being harassed by lodging the complaint with 'political vendetta', the petition said, adding the allegations do not attract alleged offence of cruelty to the children.

“Through the complaint, the school's reputation is affected and caused enormous mental agony and hardship,” the headmistress said.

Registration of the FIR is absolutely unwarranted and unfounded and is a clear case of abuse of power and process of law, the petitioner said, and sought the court to quash the FIR.

While hearing the petition on Thursday, March 28, Justice N Anand Venkatesh ordered the police to file a counter-affidavit by April 3 and directed them not to take coercive action until then.