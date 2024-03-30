Coimbatore: Conduct admissions for gov't colleges in offline mode, urge teachers

Assistant professors from government arts and science colleges in Coimbatore,Tamil Nadu, have urged that the admission process for government colleges be conducted offline for the next academic year, reported The New Indian Express.

While speaking to TNIE, an assistant professor from a government college in Coimbatore, said, "Admissions have been conducted by the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) online for the last three years. Through this, a student from anywhere in the state can apply for admission at any government college across the state. As a result, students can join colleges as per their wish."

However, the professor added that students who scored fewer marks in their Class XII exams are unable to get a seat in government colleges through online admission process and thus, are being forced to pay large amounts of money for private seats.

Further, he said that there was no such issue when admission was conducted offline.

Former Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers' Association President T Veeramani, told TNIE, "As part of giving importance to the local students who score fewer marks in Class XII Board examination, DCE should give minimal grace marks to those students. As a result, we can ensure a seat for them."

"As admission is conducted online, other district students come here. Considering their welfare, the state government should provide hostel facilities to all colleges," he urged.