Wipro, IISc to offer online Master’s programme in AI

Wipro, a technology services and consulting company, on Thursday, March 28, announced a collaboration with Indian Institute of Science (IISc), an institute known for research and education in Science and Engineering, to offer eligible employees a higher education programme in Artifical Intelligence (AI).

The online Master’s in Technology (MTech) course will emphasise key areas such as AI, Foundations of ML/AI, Data Science, and Business Analytics, addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in these domains.

Wipro's investment in expanding its Artifical Intelligence (AI) capabilities through skill-building underscores its commitment to cultivating a future-ready workforce. This initiative is a pivotal step towards up-skilling by engaging with premier universities and enhancing top talent through formal degree programmes.

“We are thrilled that Wipro stands among the pioneers in the industry, offering a Master’s degree programme to our top-performing employees, under our WILP (Work Integrated Learning Programmes),” said Sanjeev Jain, Senior Vice-President and Global Head, Business Operations, Wipro Limited.

As part of this collaboration, selected Wipro employees will have full access to IISc faculty members, online lectures, libraries, and alumni networks. They will also benefit from mentorship by seasoned professionals from the Data, Analytics, and AI practice at Wipro.The acceptance to the programme will be subject to rigorous entrance tests and evaluations designed by IISc.

“We are happy to support Wipro in providing higher education opportunities for their employees, especially in emerging areas like data science, GenAI and next-gen communications, through the highly successful MTech (Online) programme offered by IISc for the past few years,” said Prof Rajesh Sundaresan, Dean, Division of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS), IISc.

He added, “The programme curriculum for working professionals has been designed with the same high standards as our full-time programs, with our faculty members delivering content online to train students on foundational concepts and real-world applications.”