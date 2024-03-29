Uttar Pradesh: 16-year-old girl raped in Shajanpur district

In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man from her village, police said today, Friday, March 29.

The incident took place on Wednesday, March 27, and a case has been registered at the Meeranpur Katra police station, reported PTI.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Awasthi said that the accused is at large and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint from the girl's family members on Thursday, March 28, the official said. The girl has been sent for a medical examination.

Other incidents

In a similar incident, Agra police on Thursday, March 28, arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Khandauli police station area.

Agra Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sukanya Sharma, said that the police received a complaint from the minor's father, after which, an FIR was registered and the suspect arrested.

"On Thursday (March 28), we got information about the rape of a minor girl at Khandauli police station. The accused has been arrested. The FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the survivor's father," ACP Sharma added.

Further action is being taken, Sharma said.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man in Mainpuri district under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter.

A case of rape and other sections under the POCSO Act was registered on the basis of a complaint by the survivor.