National Management College begins admission process for CA, CMA courses

The National Management College (NMC) has commenced the admission process for its Chartered Accountant (CA) and Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) courses for the academic year 2024-2025.

As per a press release, the institution has an annual intake of about 400 students. Admission for the courses is through the following gateways: a pass in higher secondary for the Foundation level, and graduation for the Intermediate level for both CA and CMA courses.

There is no entrance examination for admission into these courses.

In his comments, Vijaya Kumar Natarajan, CEO, National Management College, said that the primary objective of the institution is to provide top-quality education in chartered accountancy, and cost and management accounts, to young girls and boys from towns and rural areas all over Tamil Nadu.

“As the CA, CMA students need to be highly focussed for many years, they need a secure environment without any disturbance or distraction. NMC ensures it. The hostel facilities also ensure a ‘home away from home' environment. The full-time faculty also double up as study supervisors to make sure that the students devote four hours to studies in the hostels too,” he added.

NMC regularly gets experienced CAs as guest faculty who share industry best practices and their expertise with the young students, he added.

“Our dedicated team of faculty prepares the students who are just fresh from school. At that young age and stage of life, all that they require is high levels of motivation,” Natarajan stated.