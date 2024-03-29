Meet new president of JNU Teachers Association, Prof Moushumi Basu

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) on Thursday, March 28, appointed a new team of office-bearers for 2024-2025, according to a statement, stated a report by PTI.

Moushumi Basu, professor at the School of International Studies, has been appointed as the next JNUTA president, the statement said.

The teachers' body has appointed Meenakshi Sundriyal and Pradeep K Shinde as vice-presidents.

Syed Akhtar Husain has been appointed as secretary while Vikas Bajpai and Kaushal Kishore Chandel have been appointed as vice-secretaries of JNUTA.

Vikas Rawal will serve as the treasurer of the teachers' association, the statement said.

It may be recalled that on March 24, the United Left panel swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, defeating its nearest rival, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

After over 30 years, the JNUSU elected its first Dalit president from Left-backed groups. Also, JNU lived up to its status as a Left bastion, with the Left panel dominating the elections, stated a PTI report.

Dhananjay from the All India Students' Association (AISA) was elected president of JNUSU with 2,598 votes, defeating Umesh C Ajmeera of the ABVP, who received 1,676 votes.

The United Left panel includes AISA, the Democratic Students' Federation, the Students' Federation of India, and the All India Students' Federation.