Maharashtra: Meetings held in 307 Latur schools to increase voting percentage

The district authorities of Latur, Maharashtra, held meetings with several parents in 307 schools in the district, to increase the voting percentage in the Lok Sabha polls, an official said on Friday, March 29.

A PTI report stated that at the meeting held by assistant returning officer Rohini Narhe Virole, parents were told about the importance of voting, he said.

"It is an initiative of Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. We hope it will increase the voting percentage on May 7," the official added.

Meanwhile, students from nine municipal and private schools from Maharashtra’s Mira-Bhayander participated in a rally to raise awareness about the importance of voting. This was done under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative.

SVEEP is a multi-intervention programme that reaches out through different modes and media to educate citizens and voters about the electoral process in order to increase their awareness and promote their informed participation.

Similarly, in Chennai, school students were seen participating in an awareness programme for the upcoming General Elections 2024. Several students made rangolis to promote participation in upcoming polls.

The 18th Lok Sabha elections will be held in India from April 19 to June 1, 2024. The elections will be held in seven phases and the results will be announced on June 4, 2024.