IIM Rohtak concludes its placement season with 19.27 LPA as average CTC

The placement season at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak concluded for the 13th batch of its flagship two-year postgraduate programme with the top 10 per cent of the students receiving an average of Rs 37.25 lakh per annum package, an IANS report stated.

According to IIM Rohtak, the average CTC received by the students stands at Rs 19.27 lakh per annum (LPA). The IIM said it showed a 3 per cent year on year (YoY) growth over the past year’s average.

The top 25 per cent were offered an average of Rs 29.28 LPA and and the top 50 per cent got Rs 24.13 LPA, respectively.

Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM-Rohtak told IANS, “This placement season experienced the participation of a sizable number of faithful loyal recruiters and engagement of numerous new companies. This year, the institute forged alliances with more than 200 companies. This includes new recruiters like Airtel Payments Bank, Bloomberg, Decathlon, Dell, Havells, IDBI Bank, and Maruti Suzuki. Loyal recruiters like Adobe, Aditya Birla, Tata Steel, Amazon, Barclays, Tata Steel, Capgemini, Cognizant, ICICI Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra continued to exhibit their faith in the ability of our students. This year also witnessed a good number of pre placement offers being given by various recruiters."

Sales and Marketing was the most sought after domain and it accounted for 30 per cent of the received offers, compared to 21 per cent last year. Notably, the highest CTC has also been offered in the domain.

The General Management and HR were the second most sought after domains and accounted for 27 per cent of the offers, compared to 21 per cent in the previous year.