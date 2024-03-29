AMU releases schedule for admission tests. Here is how to apply

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the schedule for its entrance tests for admission into undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic year 2024-25.

The admission tests for various courses will be held between June 8, 2024 and June 10, 2024.

Interested students can visit the official website www.amucontrollerexams.com for more information.

Aspiring candidates are advised to check necessary admission requirements like age limit and eligibility criteria beforehand. This information can be downloaded via the university's official website.

Here is how you can apply for admission into Aligarh Muslim University online:

1) Log into the website amucontrollerexams.com and register using a functional email ID. Your username and password will be sent to this email ID.

You can apply to multiple courses with a single registration.

Step 2: Now, log in to your registered account using the username and password received on email. Your dashboard will be available for filling the form.

Step 3: Fill your profile carefully with necessary information like name, parents’ information, permanent address, ID proof, and so on.

You will not be able to edit this profile after confirming

Step 4: Review and confirm that the particulars entered are correct

Step 5: Fill details of your educational qualification by providing the correct names of all examinations and institutes.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents like ID proof, educational qualifications certificates and marksheets.

Step 7: Pay the admission and processing fee via the website and submit the application form. Keep a hard copy for future reference.