UoH signs MoU with NMDC; here's what it entails

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) through the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology (SEST) has forged a partnership with the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Limited, Hyderabad, India’s largest iron ore producer and a Navratna PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on March 26, 2024 for the period of five years, stated the press release from the institute.

Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar signed the MoU on behalf of the UoH and SK Jain, Chief General Manager, Research & Development Centre on behalf of the NMDC, in the presence of Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH; Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production); Prof Jaiprakash Gautam, Dean SEST and other faculty members including Prof VVSS Srikanth, Prof KV Rajulapati and Dr VG Kotnur from SEST, and Dr Vibhuti Roshan from R&D Centre NMDC.

The activities under the MoU would focus on collaborative research, student and faculty exchange in the following areas:

1) Development of technology for green steel making

2) Technology development for the direct utilisation of low-grade iron ore fines in the ironmaking process

3) Technology development for the mine waste utilisation

4) Exploration of any other technical areas of mutual interests

During this occasion Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH and Dilip Kumar Mohanty Director (Productions) at NMDC deliberated that this is the first step to work together effectively and make it a successful model for industry-academia collaboration.

This MoU is expected to foster innovation, facilitate knowledge exchange and contribute to the advancement of sustainable practices in the Mining, Iron and Steel making industries.

Dr VG Kotnur will serve as coordinator from the UoH side and Dr Vibhuti Roshan will serve as coordinator from the R&D Centre of NMDC.