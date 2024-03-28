TN's BEd teachers urge varsity to hold practical exams without delay

The faculty members at Bachelor of Education (BEd) colleges have requested the Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University (TNTEU) to expedite the third-semester practical examination.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, faculty members raised this demand after the university postponed the practical examination on Saturday, March 23, without citing the reason.

A faculty member of a government BEd College told TNIE on the condition of anonymity, "Usually, there will be no theory examination for the second-year student-teacher during the third semester as the School Internship Programme is allocated for them. When they enter into the fourth semester, TNTEU will conduct the practical examination along with the theory examination of the fourth semester."

"With the fourth semester going on now, TNTEU was scheduled to conduct the practical examination from March 25 to April 4. On March 23, TNTEU postponed this exam and it said it would announce the new exam date soon. It did not offer any valid reason for postponing the exam. It would affect the regular classes when they conduct the practical examination close to theory examination," he alleged.

Another faculty member in a private BEd college told TNIE that it indicates officers' lethargy and it would affect the student-teachers' times.

When asked about it, TNTEU controller of the examination (in-charge) P Ganeshan told TNIE that the exam was postponed due to administrative reasons and the Lok Sabha election and the new examination date would be announced soon.