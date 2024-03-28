Researchers at IIT Jodhpur develop smartphone-assisted Glucose Testing Device

The researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur have created a unique system, where smartphones can be used to test glucose levels in patients to provide quick, and easy-to-access testing results.

As per a press release by the institute, the entire system connects a paper-based analytical device to any smartphone using an Android app, which allows for the detection of the sample for glucose.

Dr Ankur Gupta, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Jodhpur and one of the authors of the study, explains, “Smartphones offer seamless integration with other technologies and platforms. The ability to connect the smartphone-based spot detection framework to a larger network or database can facilitate remote monitoring, data storage, and sharing of results. This connectivity can be crucial for healthcare professionals or researchers.”

The researchers involved in the development include Prof Ankur Gupta, Vinay Kishnani, Nikhil Kashyap, and Shivam Shashank from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur.

The research work was published in ACS Publications.

How does it work?

Paper-based analytical devices (PADs) are portable devices that can quickly assess biochemical samples. The device comes with a lab-based functionalised biodegradable paper that alters its hue based on the level and amount of glucose present. By connecting it to a smartphone, the researchers have made the entire process of tracking glucose levels even faster and more personalised.

This device is aimed to be developed for the personal use of the public. It can provide on-the-spot glucose testing results without requiring technical or sophisticated laboratory settings.

A major hindrance when it comes to PADs is that they need specific light conditions to work. However, this system developed by the researchers completely does away with that disadvantage and allows for the PAD to work, and transmit information to smartphones under nearly all possible light conditions, the press release added.

This module can be adaptable to detect other diseases by providing sample data for training and testing. For futuristic application, the team is working on the simultaneous detection of glucose, uric acid, and lactate by utilising different colour indicators as different colour codes in nonblood entities.