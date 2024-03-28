'Open to change in Agniveer recruitment scheme': Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, March 28, said that the government is "open to change" in the Agniveer recruitment scheme if necessary.

The union minister was speaking at a summit organised by a media organisation. As per ANI, he also said that the government has ensured that the future of the Agniveers is secure.

Asserting that youthfulness is necessary in the defence forces, Singh also defended the scheme, and said, "Sena mein youthfulness honi chahiye. The youth, I feel, are more enthusiastic. They are more tech-savvy. We have taken proper care that their future is also secure. We will also make changes if there is a need."

The recruits named Agniveers serve for a tenure of four years that includes training for six months followed by 3.5 years of deployment. After retirement from the service, they will have the opportunity to apply to continue in the armed forces.

As announced, the Agnipath or Agniveer scheme is a process for recruiting soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, to be hired for a term of four years on contract.

Further, in a massive push to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the union minister said that the central government wants to make India an exporter country for engines.

"I have asked DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) to explore what kind of engines can be made in India and what countries are ready to transfer the technology, as we want to make engines in India now. We want to make India an exporter country for engines. Engines will be built in India and by the Indians," he added.

On the opposition's claim that China has occupied India's land, Singh said that the borders of the country are completely safe, ANI added.

"We should have complete faith in our army. I want to assure countrymen that our country and its borders are completely safe," the defence minister added.