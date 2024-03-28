NSDC Int'l, SASASNET to develop skill ecosystem across Sub-Saharan Africa

NSDC International, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), today, Thursday, March 28, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sub–Saharan African Skills & Apprenticeship Stakeholders Network (SASASNET) to develop the skill ecosystem across Sub-Saharan Africa countries.

The partnership aims to address the skill gap, promote workforce mobility, and propel economic growth in the region through collaborative initiatives and by facilitating the establishment of new Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), and sharing best practices of NSDC International on skills development strategies and lifelong learning initiatives.

The MoU was exchanged between Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International and Ousman Sillah, Secretary General, SASASNET.

Dr Ashwani Aggarwal, Global Lead (Skills Policy, Systems and Digitization), International Labour Organization (ILO); Prof. Indris M. Bugaje, Chairperson, SASASNET and Ajay Raina, Group General Counsel, NSDC and COO, NSDC International were also present during the announcement of the partnership.

The partnership aims to drive skill harmonisation and benchmarking of qualifications, quality standardisation, scaling technological advancements and bolstering digital public infrastructure to promote job readiness and employability skills among the youth.

To fuel further growth, collaborative efforts will be made to digitalsze the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) systems across Sub-Saharan Africa to open avenues for youth to access top-tier educational resources, enabling remote assessments and certifications and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, innovation and lifelong learning.