Maharashtra: 12 college students booked for allegedly submitting fake TCs

Several third-year college students pursuing Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) at a college in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, have been booked for allegedly submitting fake transfer certificates (TCs), reported PTI.

The case was registered on Wednesday, March 27, based on the complaint by a Mumbai University official, Police Inspector Vikram Gaud from Vithalwadi police station informed.

"Prior to October 11, 2018, they submitted fake TCs which they claimed were from a college in Vikhroli in Mumbai. A check showed the college had never issued these TCs. No arrest has been made and further probe is underway," he added.

The graduation certificates of these 12 students, including three girls, are on hold pending the probe, college officials said.

Fee waiver for drought-affected students

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has announced an examination fee waiver for students in drought-prone areas of the state, offering relief to Class X and XII students, a press release from State Board Secretary Anuradha Oak said.

The same extends to students of government schools, private-aided schools, and unaided schools, excluding self-financing institutions. Schools and junior colleges are mandated to maintain all relevant documents pertaining to the Examination Fee Reimbursement Scheme.

The board also advised school headmasters and principals to ensure accurate and timely submission of necessary student information.