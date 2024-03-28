IIT Madras to launch FIDE-rated Rapid Chess Tournament on March 30, 31

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to host an International Chess Federation (FIDE)-rated Rapid Chess Tournament on March 30 and 31, 2024. Over 35 players from IIT Madras will be taking part in the event.

The sixth edition of Shaastra Rapid FIDE Rated Chess Tournament is set to witness six Grandmasters, sixteen International Masters, three Women Grandmasters and a Women International Master, a press release by IIT Madras stated.

Additionally, players from various countries including Australia, England, the USA, and Singapore, are set to participate in the event.

The total prize fund of the tournament is Rs 5,00,000 with the first prize being Rs 65,000.

Speaking about the event, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, said, “With the introduction of Sports Quota for UG admissions at IIT Madras, these events shall further reinforce our commitment to ensure holistic development of students as envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.”

Sharing their experience of organising this event, Nithin S, Student Co-Curricular Affairs Secretary, IIT Madras and a fifth-year Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) student, said that this edition is set to be the largest yet featuring over 500 players from five different countries.

Veera Phani Sai Teja, Institute Chess Captain and a third-year CSE (Computer Science Engineering) student, added, “As someone who loves chess, it is really exciting to put together a big tournament like this, especially with some of the best players from our country involved.”