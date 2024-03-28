IIT Kanpur, Defence PSU Gliders India to drive innovation in healthcare

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, has signed a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agreement with Gliders India Limited, a leading defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), to drive innovation in the healthcare sector, reported IANS.

The agreement has been signed by the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur, under which, Gliders India will provide financial assistance and mentorship to start-ups incubated at SIIC working on advanced medical technologies, digital health solutions, telemedicine applications, and healthcare infrastructure innovations.

The partnership aims to leverage IIT Kanpur's technological prowess combined with Gliders India's industry expertise to develop impactful solutions addressing critical healthcare challenges in India, according to an official press release.

Ankush Sharma, Professor-In-Charge of SIIC, IIT Kanpur, emphasised the shared mission to drive innovation and said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Gliders India Limited. This collaboration creates a powerful ecosystem where our incubated start-ups can tap into Gliders India's vast industry experience to translate their innovations into real-world impact."

Gliders India Limited will connect start-ups with domain experts, industry resources, and market networks, thereby, accelerating their growth and commercialisation journeys. The PSU's strategic support will enable these start-ups to navigate the complex healthcare landscape effectively.

VK Tiwari, Chairman and Managing Director of Gliders India, said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, Gliders India Limited is committed to positive societal change. Partnering with SIIC allows us to harness innovation's potential and contribute to national well-being by addressing pressing healthcare challenges."