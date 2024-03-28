IIBS Bangalore celebrates 16th Founder's Day

“For any institute to be successful in India, it is important that we give equal opportunity to all citizens. Also, at IIBS, we make sure the student-gender ratio is 50:50,” said Dr Jay Prakash, Chairman, the International Institute of Business Studies (IIBS) Bangalore.
He was speaking at the 16th Founder's Day celebration of the institute held on Thursday, March 21.
“Every year we celebrate Founders’ Day to commemorate the efforts and success of our faculty and students,” the chairperson said while addressing the audience at the Founder's Day event.
While speaking to The New Indian Express, the chairman also announced plans to achieve university status for IIBS by the year 2026.
The major achievements of IIBS during the past 16 years have been NAAC 'A' Grade accreditation and achieving 2(f) and 12(8)-UGC status.
Speaking about the institute’s achievements in the last year, Dr Jaggaiah Tripuraneni, Principal, IIBS Bangalore, said, “The year 2023 has been a remarkable one for the institute. In March, we received recognition from the University Grant Commission (UGC). In September, the institute was granted an NAAC ‘A’ grade. With the same efforts, we can soon get on the same level as IIMs (Indian Institutes of Management) across the country."
Several other guests including Dr Ananda Kumar, Registrar (Evaluation); Dr M Nirmala, Chairperson (BOE); and Dr Ritika Sinha, Chairperson of Canara Bank School of Management Studies (CBSMS), Bengaluru City University, were also present