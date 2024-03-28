Here's why everyone is praising Christian Medical College (CMC) on X

“Doctors who have received medical education at CMC Vellore are fortunate,” this is what Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM, based in Hyderabad tweeted and his post has caught the fancy of several netizens on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Praising Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore Tamil Nadu, the post goes on to point out what makes the institute stand out.

Dr Sudhir, (X handle: @hyderabaddoctor), who is a neurologist as per his X profile, highlighted the perks of studying at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore, in a few crisp points. His tweet posted on Wednesday, March 27 had garnered 64.4K views at the time when this report was being filed.

This tweet, which is doing rounds of X, mentions 10 points including first-hand exposure, small-size batch, and availability of all departments of the CMS, which makes the institute a front-runner when it comes to medical education.

“Doctors who have received medical education at CMC Vellore are fortunate. I was fortunate to do my MBBS (1989-1993), internship (1994), MD Medicine (1995-1998) and DM Neurology (1999-2000) at Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore."

This tweet, which is going viral, has received several responses. One of the responses from BrainAndSpineDoctor, who is @satishbrain on X, agrees with the viral tweet by saying, it's a dream come true for every budding doctor.

“Absolutely true . Doing a Superspecialty PG in CMC is a dream come true for every budding doctor. My Neurosurgery training from 1993 to 1998 was transformational for me. Every CMC alumni can vouch for the Top class training. The best certificate is when ur patient says "I want to consult u because you are a CMC doctor. #CMCVellore #CMCAlumni”, read the response from BrainAndSpineDoctor, who is a neurologist and a photographer according to his X profile

What more?

Amudhan M (X: @dramudhan), a medical teacher and an immunologist as per his X bio, mentioned his long-lasting relationship with CMC. His tweet read, “So true sir . I have long lasting relationships with some cmc vellore faculties and admire their research acumen.”

Onkar Chakkarwar (X: @onkar_omi11), a pharma professional and a poet as per his X profile, opined in favour of the tweet by writing, “Indeed, CMC Vellore is highly reputed institution which has produced many gems like you, who are relentlessly serving patients by bringing back glory in their lives!”