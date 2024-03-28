"Ensure child-friendly environment at SSLC exam centres”: Child Rights Trust to KSCPCR

In the letter addressed to KSCPCR Chairman K Naganna Gowda, the organisation said, “Examination has started for Class X students in the state. The education department had also issued guidelines for this year's exam and promised to conduct the exam in a child-friendly environment. Are the exam rooms child-friendly as stated by the education department? These questions need to be answered and necessary changes should be made from next year based on this year's experience and feedback from children and teachers.”