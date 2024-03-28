"Ensure child-friendly environment at SSLC exam centres”: Child Rights Trust to KSCPCR

Bengaluru-based NGO Child Rights Trust, today, Thursday, March 28, wrote to the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) urging them to ensure proper facilities and a child-friendly environment in the SSLC exam centres.
The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams started across Karnataka this week, on Monday, March 25.
In the letter addressed to KSCPCR Chairman K Naganna Gowda, the organisation said, “Examination has started for Class X students in the state. The education department had also issued guidelines for this year's exam and promised to conduct the exam in a child-friendly environment. Are the exam rooms child-friendly as stated by the education department? These questions need to be answered and necessary changes should be made from next year based on this year's experience and feedback from children and teachers.”
Nagasimha G Rao, Director, Child Rights Trust, also highlighted that several students have expressed anxiety while appearing for the exam in the presence of CCTV cameras.
The organisation, hence, urged the KSCPCR to visit exam centres across Bengaluru and other districts in the state and observe the situation.
“We hereby request you to take feedback from the children and teachers while visiting the examination centres and send your recommendations to the Education Department and the Education Minister”, the letter added.