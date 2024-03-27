Physics Wallah launches scholarship worth 50 lakh for education overseas

EdTech platform Physics Wallah has launched a scholarship worth Rs 50 lakh for Indian students looking to study abroad under its newly-launched study abroad initiative, AcadFly.

The Global Icons Scholarship is open for students looking to pursue their master’s degrees in over 1,000 leading international universities in the US, UK, and Canada, a press release from the company said.

Interested students can apply starting from March 26 through the official website, www.acadfly.com.

AcadFly will also assist students in making informed decisions in their educational journey and help them in university shortlisting, admission counselling, student loans, and visas while also providing pre-departure support with accommodation, forex, among others, the release added.

Mayank Sharma, Senior Vice-President at Physics Wallah, said, “Through AcadFly, we want to provide holistic support and guidance to students who lack the necessary support to commence their overseas educational journey. High cost of attendance is often the single biggest hurdle that deters students from embarking on their study abroad journey. The Global Icons Scholarship is an effort to help reduce the financial burden. By facilitating access to global education, AcadFly is laying the foundations for a brighter future for aspiring Indian students.”

Additionally, in January, Physics Wallah also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Educational Testing Service (ETS) India to help aspiring students prepare for exams like Graduate Record Examination (GRE) or Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL).