JNUSU polls: Swati Singh to move Delhi HC over cancellation of nomination?

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar and Democratic Students’ Front (DSF-JNU) President Swati Singh is likely to move Delhi High Court over the arbitrary cancellation of her candidature in the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections.

A statement issued on Tuesday, March 26, by DSF-JNU, read, “If the Appellate Authority (JNU VC) finally rejects the demand for re- election and re-nomination in the General Secretary post, the only recourse left before us would be to move the Delhi High court. We appeal to all students to stand by the demand for re-nomination and re- election and stand to ensure free and fair election.”

Singh protested in front of the Dean of Students (DoS) office at JNU against the cancellation of her nomination for the post of JNUSU General Secretary hours before the polls were conducted.

The cancellation of Swati Singh's candidature was ordered by the Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) following the complaint filed by ABVP unit Secretary.

A formal appeal was also submitted to Vice-Chancellor Prof Santishree Pandit against the cancellation.

A demand for re-election for the post of General Secretary with fresh nominations was reiterated in view of the violation of the JNUSU constitution, and the infringement of the rights of both candidates and the voters to a free and fair election, the statement added.

Singh had earlier launched a 36-hour-long hunger strike demanding fresh nomination and re-election for the JNUSU General Secretary post. The JNUSU polls were conducted on Friday, March 22 and the results were announced on Sunday, March 24.