Himachal Pradesh: University professor booked for raping student

A professor at the Central University of Dharamshala has been booked and taken into custody for allegedly raping a student in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said today, Wednesday, March 27.

In a PTI report, Kangra Assistant Superintendent of Police Bir Bahadur said that the matter came to light when the victim, who is a research scholar at the university, approached the police on Tuesday, March 26.

In her complaint, the college student alleged that she was raped by her 44-year-old professor, said police sources.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and he was taken into custody for further questioning, Bahadur said.

Reports added that the incident sparked a widespread protest among the students on today, March 27, who blocked the university campus demanding suspension of the accused professor and justice for the victim.

The university has suspended the professor until further investigations are underway, reports further added.

A similar incident had come forward from Uttar Pradesh’s renowned Allahabad University last month where an FIR was registered against a 31-year-old assistant professor on charges of rape and criminal intimidation based on a complaint filed by a 23-year-old graduate student at the university.