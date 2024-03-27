Himachal Pradesh: Under POCSO, man gets 7 years jail for raping minor daughter

Special Judge Kanwar Chirag Singh on Tuesday, March 26, sentenced one Salim Hussain, a resident of Himachal's Bilaspur district, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter, officials on Tuesday said, stated a report by PTI.

He was convicted and sentenced to undergo seven years imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

The special judge also ordered the accused to pay another sum of Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the victim.

The accused had raped his daughter when her mother had left the house after a fight with him on August 15, 2020, District Attorney Chander Shekhar Bhatia said.

He was booked under Section 9 (sexual assault on a child by a habitual offender) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

The man said that his daughter lodged a case with the police and accordingly she was medically examined and thereafter a case was registered against him.

The district attorney said that 26 witnesses were deposed in this case and accordingly Hussain was found guilty of the crime and sentenced.