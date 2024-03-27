GATE 2024: 7 Unacademy students achieve AIR 1; 10,000 qualify

Over 10,000 students from the virtual learning platform Unacademy qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam 2024, the EdTech platform announced in a press release.

Seven students from Unacademy secured All India Rank (AIR) Rank One across different categories.

Among the top performers who achieved AIR 1 across different categories include Piyush Kumar in Computer Science and Information Technology (CSIT) category from Jaipur, Kumar Vishesh in Production and Industrial Engineering (PI) category from Dhanbad, Shivam Garg in Electrical Engineering from Ludhiana, Adarsh Rai in Chemical from Varanasi, Raja Majhi in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) from West Bengal, Prince Kumar in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) from Dhanbad and Rishab Gupta AIR 1 in Instrumentation and AIR 4 in Electrical from Agra.

Furthermore, 27 Unacademy learners were placed in the AIR top 10 and 19 learners in the AIR top 5, the press release added.

“Unacademy extends its heartfelt congratulations to its learners for their outstanding achievements and wishes them continued success and excellence in their academic endeavours. Unacademy is committed to empowering learners with the knowledge and abilities essential for excelling in competitive exams and achieving their academic aspirations,” it said.

The scorecards for GATE-2024 were released by the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bengaluru on Saturday, March 23 and the results were announced earlier this month on March 16.

This year, 8.26 lakh candidates registered for the exam while 6.53 lakh appeared for the same.