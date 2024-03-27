Chhattisgarh teacher arrives 'drunk' at school, gets chased by students; video goes viral

A video of a government school teacher being chased away by students for allegedly arriving at school in a drunken state in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district has gone viral on social media, prompting authorities to launch a probe, stated a report by PTI.

The video from Pallibhata village came to light on Tuesday, March 26, following which the local Block Education Officer (BEO) launched a probe, Bastar Collector Vijay Dayaram K told reporters.

Based on the inquiry report further action will be taken in the matter, he said.

In the video, a man can be seen starting his motorcycle to escape while a few children in school uniforms hurl footwear at him.

The man escaped from the spot in his motorbike even as students chased him hurling slippers at him.

As per official sources, the video clip is of a government primary school in Pallibhata village of Bastar development block.

The students allegedly hurled footwear at the teacher after getting fed up with his alleged habit of arriving at school in a drunken condition, they said.

