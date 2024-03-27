CA exams during polls: Google Form circulated to note students' concerns

Aspiring Chartered Accountancy (CA) students, along with activist and lawyer Advocate Anubha Sahai, have circulated a Google Form to collect information regarding issues being faced by CA students across India due to the exams being held amidst the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

The CA exams, conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), are scheduled to be held in the month of May alongside the 18th Lok Sabha elections. The students have highlighted that because of the clashing schedules, most of the CA students will not be able to cast a vote this year.

Now, a group of students have circulated a Google Form among all CA aspirants in order to compile a list of concerns to be included in a representation to the ICAI, demanding the postponement of the exams.

This year, ICAI will hold the Group -I Intermediate Course Examination on May 3, 5, and May 9, 2024, whereas, the ICAI Group-II Intermediate Course Examination will be conducted on May 11, 15, and May 17, 2024. On the other hand, the Lok Sabha elections will be held in phases between April 19 to June 1 across India.

Students have expressed that as many as 90 per cent of the students appearing for the May session of CA exams would not be able to cast a vote this year due to the clashing schedules.

Others have also added that it would be difficult for a few students who live far from their exam centres, to reach their exam centre due to election-induced traffic and road blockages.