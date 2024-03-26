Thane man arrested for kidnapping, killing 9-year-old

In a shocking turn of events, Maharashtra’s Thane district witnessed a distressing incident as police detained an individual on Tuesday, March 26, on charges of kidnapping and murdering a nine-year-old boy. The accused, identified as Salman, a tailor by profession in Goregaon Village, Badalpur, Thane district, allegedly sought a ransom of Rs 23 lakh for the child’s safe return, reported ANI.





“After the nine-year-old did not return home after a considerable amount of time, the child’s family started searching for him. Shortly after, the boy’s father received a call from the accused who demanded a ransom of Rs 23 lakh in return for the child,” said the police.

The boy’s father told the police that at that point, word of Ibad’s disappearance had spread across the hamlet. Police and residents in remote regions began hunting for Ibad. Shortly after, the accused called Ibad’s relatives, prompting the authorities to find out his location.





“In fear of getting caught in the crime, the accused killed the child and hid the body behind his residence,” police said.





After tracking down the accused, authorities investigated the apartment and discovered the child’s body. The accused, Salman, was later caught, and the body was found at the scene.





Police are currently investigating the incident.