IISM hosts Skiing Camp in Gulmarg; Calls for more initiatives

Monday saw the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) organising a one-of-a-kind training camp in Gulmarg, a globally acclaimed ski destination. Enthusiastic participants, predominantly young, engaged in learning various skiing techniques during the event.

Sandy Rizgin, the chief instructor at IISM, expressed to ANI the importance of establishing more camps like the one organised, emphasising the widespread enjoyment of skiing, particularly among children.

“From December to March, we offer six courses. Training is offered in three categories: basic, intermediate, and advanced, with at least 90 students in each course spanning 14 days in which we teach them five to six techniques,” he said.

“A destination like Gulmarg is a god’s gift to India. It is no less than Switzerland. More such camps should be organized. This is the sport that people love. People from all over the country have come to participate in the Khelo India Games going on here. I hope Nationals are also held and see good participation,” he added.

Insha, a trainee at the IISM told ANI that parents should encourage children to join such camps.

“Youngsters of Kashmir should come here to learn skiing. Many more training camps should be set up. The children in our group are very good and enthusiastic about skiing. Parents should motivate children to come here,” she said.

The Centre has amended the qualifying requirements for athletes seeking government jobs, and medal winners from the Khelo India Games – youth, university, para, and winter games – will be eligible for these positions, according to a crucial decision made earlier by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

In a post on X, Thakur stated that the action is consistent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of creating a “robust sports ecosystem” and that it is a major step towards helping sportsmen help India become a global leader in sports.

“Big announcement for Sportspersons! In keeping with our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option, Khelo India athletes will now be eligible for government jobs. I'm pleased to announce that @DoPTGoI, in consultation with @IndiaSports, has made progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs! (sic)” he posted.