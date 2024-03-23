Tamil Nadu: Special career guidance sessions for Class X students soon

To assist students in the pursuit of their higher education, the government higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore will be organising career guidance programmes for Class X students from April 3, according to a report by The New Indian Express.



How and when will the programme be conducted?

The initiation of the programme is gearing pace, as four batches of Class X students have already been formed for this, said a headmaster of a government higher secondary school in Coimbatore city.



He further added, "Two post-graduate teachers will conduct the career guidance programme at ICT (Information and Communication Technology) labs at schools. Classes for students have been scheduled from April 3 to May 15 on a two-hour basis at these labs."



Students will get chance to learn about other courses

On the conduction of these specialised classes, the headmaster told The New Indian Express that teachers will be explaining to students the different courses that are available for higher education. This information would further help students to select courses as per their choice.



He also added that they aim to provide insights into entrance examinations for advanced studies; scholarships that are available, both public and private; educational financing options such as loans; as well as career prospects and other governmental initiatives.



"Through this, students will get a clear idea about higher-education admission," the government school headmaster expressed.



The course is deemed mandatory for students and they have been asked to attend without fail.



Additionally, recurrent inspections will also be held to supervise the programme. Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali told The New Indian Express, "We have instructed headmasters to conduct this programme efficiently. Inspection will be held."