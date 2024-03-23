Parul University reel sparks debate on homoeopathy efficacy

A recent Instagram reel shared by students of Parul University's homoeopathy department has ignited a contentious debate among medical professionals regarding the efficacy and legitimacy of homoeopathy as a medical system.

The reel, posted on the official Instagram account of the university’s homoeopathy department, featured students participating in a popular trend where they proudly declared, “We are homoeopaths,” accompanied by assertions associated with the practice.

Statements such as “We are homoeopaths; of course, we are the second largest system of medicine in the world” and “We are homoeopaths; of course, we prescribe medicines that have minimum side effects” were featured in the video.